The Somerset boys hockey team scored the last four goals of the game to post a 7-3 victory over River Falls in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal in Somerset Wednesday night.
River Falls scored twice in just over a minute late in the second period to tie the score, 3-3, before the Spartans closed with four unanswered goals to advance to their third straight Division 2 sectional final.
The second-seeded Spartans will face top-seeded Baldwin-Woodville for a berth at state Saturday, Feb. 26, at 4 p.m. in Somerset. The Spartans and Hawks met twice during the regular season with the Hawks taking a 7-5 win Jan. 11 in Baldwin and the teams playing to a 2-2 tie earlier this month in Somerset.
Owen McDonough registered a hat trick and the Spartans outshot the Wildcats 46-11 Wednesday night but needed three power play goals to help their cushion. Somerset’s Corey Rose scored the only goal of the first period, on a power play, to give Somerset a 1-0 lead.
The Cats and Spartans combined for six goals in the second period, beginning with a Wyatt Hoepf goal for River Falls to tie the score 1:43 in.
Somerset got a pair of goals from McDonough at 6:14 and 10:01 to take a 3-1 lead, but the Wildcats scored two quick goals of their own– by Thomas Tober at the 10:51 mark, and Teddy Norman at 12:11– to make it a 3-3 game. The tie didn’t last long however, as Brock Sawicki put the Spartans up for good with just under five minutes remaining in the period.
The third period was all Somerset, with Antonio Gomez scoring on a power play at the 4:27 mark, Michael Shannon netting an even-strength goal at 5:30, and McDonough finishing off his hat trick with a power play goal at 15:47 to make the final 7-3.
River Falls goalie Jayden Serene finished with 39 saves and Somerset’s Taylor Abitz finished with eight.
