Three third period goals lifted Somerset to a 4-3 victory over Amery Tuesday night in Somerset to move the Spartans one point ahead of Baldwin-Woodville at the top of the Middle Border Conference boys hockey standings.
After managing just eight shots on goal in the first two periods, the Spartans outshot the Warriors 12-6 in the third while scoring three times to improve to 6-1-1 in MBC play. Baldwin-Woodville is second at 6-1-0 while Amery is third at 5-3-0.
Baldwin-Woodville (14-3-0 overall) entered this week ranked No. 3 in the state in the Division 2 coaches poll while Amery (14-5-0) was No. 4. Somerset, now 11-6-1 overall, was unranked.
After a Ben Myers power play goal provided the only scoring of the first period to give Somerset a 1-0 lead, Amery scored twice in the second period while outshooting the Spartans 12-2 to take a 2-1 lead.
It didn’t take long for Somerset to regain the lead as Abe Sirek scored twice in the first minute of the third period– from Owen McDonough 23 seconds in and from McDonough and Noah Bailey at the 54 second mark.
Bailey netted an insurance goal off an assist from Sirek with 5:33 remaining and it proved to be a big one when the Warriors scored on a penalty shot with 3:53 left to cut the Spartan lead to 4-3, but that’s as close as they could get.
Somerset goalie Taylor Abitz finished with 21 saves as the Warriors outshot the Spartans 24-20.
The Spartans return to action Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Hayward (8-7-1, 4-2-1) before hosting Baldwin-Woodville Thursday, Feb. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.