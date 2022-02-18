After outshooting Menomonie 23-4 in the first period but only leading 2-1, it was merely a matter of time before Somerset’s shots started finding the back of the net in their WIAA Division 2 regional final against the Mustangs Thursday night in Somerset.
That breakthrough came in the second period when the second-seeded Spartans struck four times. They added three more goals in the third period for a 9-2 victory to advance to Tuesday night’s sectional semifinal against third-seeded River Falls.
Somerset struck first Thursday night on a power play goal by Abe Sirek at the 8:48 mark of the first period, but Menomonie got a power play goal of its own two minutes later to tie the score.
Another Spartan penalty put the Mustangs back on the power play with four minutes remaining in the period, but Caleb Schneider found Sirek for a shorthanded breakaway goal to give the Spartans a 2-1 lead after one.
Somerset broke the game open in the second with goals by Ben Myers, Corey Rose, Owen McDonough and Antonio Gomez. Rose’s goal was also a shorthanded tally.
Sirek netted his third goal of the game two minutes into the third period and Noah Bailey scored twice in a three minute span to extend the Spartan lead to 9-1 before Menomonie added a goal to make the final 9-2.
Sirek, Gomez and McDonough all finished with three point nights while Brock Sawicki picked up a pair of assists. Somerset outshot Menomonie 50-10 for the game with Spartan goalie Taylor Abitz finishing with eight saves.
The Spartans will host River Falls in a sectional semifinal Tuesday night, Feb. 22. River Falls defeated Regis/Altoona/McDonnell 4-3 in double overtime in their regional final Thursday night.
