Hayward’s Logan Abric has the reputation of being one of the top goaltenders in northwestern Wisconsin. In Thursday’s game, Somerset sophomore Taylor Abitz was his equal.
Somerset and Hayward played through regulation and two overtimes Thursday, with the game ending in a 1-1 deadlock. The tie moved Somerset into the lead in the Middle Border Conference, after Amery knocked off Baldwin-Woodville 4-2 Thursday night.
Somerset continues its MBC schedule Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Baldwin. The Spartans will then have a week to prepare for a road game against the Eau Claire Regis cooperative team.
The best chances for Somerset to win Thursday’s home game against Hayward came in the first period. The Spartans brought a high level of intensity into the game early, outshooting Hayward 16-7 in the opening period when both teams scored their only goals.
Somerset scored 11:46 into the action when Antonio Gomez netted his 25th goal of the season. Somerset coach Dan Gilkerson said the scouting report on Abric was to aim shots at the upper corners of the net. Gomez grabbed a rebound off a shot by Noah Bailey and flipped it over Abric’s shoulder for the score.
Hayward scored off an offensive zone faceoff with three seconds left in the period. The puck squirted out to the high slot where Hayward’s Henry Droessler was left unattended. He fired a shot through traffic that eluded Abitz.
Abitz was at his best in the second period. Hayward had five shots on goal in the period, but all five were high quality chances, including a breakaway, and Abitz turned them all aside.
Gilkerson said Hayward slowed the pace of the play down considerably in the second and third periods and the Spartans struggled, not playing nearly as crisply at that pace.
“That’s Hayward’s kind of game, with that goalie,” Gilkerson said.
Both overtime periods were played at a much higher pace and Somerset had several golden scoring chances, but couldn’t capitalize. The Spartans finished the game with a 43-17 advantage in shots on goal.
This was the first of seven straight MBC games the Spartans are scheduled to play.
“I was disappointed with the tie, but as long as we take care of our business, we still control what happens in the conference,” Gilkerson said.
