The Somerset boys hockey team went 2-0-1 in a busy week that, for the time being, kept them in first place in the Middle Border Conference.
The sixth-ranked Spartans shut out Hayward 4-0 last Tuesday on the road before playing to a 2-2 tie with No. 3 Baldwin-Woodville in their MBC finale Thursday at home. That left them one point ahead of the Hawks in the MBC standings at 7-1-2 while Baldwin-Woodville sits at 7-1-1 with one conference game remaining against third-place Hayward (5-3-1) Thursday, Feb. 10.
Somerset ended the week with a 6-2 nonconference win over River Falls Friday night to improve to 13-6-2 overall. The Spartans outshot the Wildcats 50-16 while converting on both of their power play opportunities.
Noah Bailey and Owen McDonough scored 35 seconds apart in the final minute of the first period to stake the Spartans to a 2-0 lead before River Falls cut the margin in half on Teddy Norman’s goal 3:39 into the second period.
Antonio Gomez and Ben Myers scored just over a minute apart midway through the second period to extend the Spartan lead to 4-1 before Norman’s second goal of the game, on a Wildcat power play at the 11:38 mark, made it a 4-2 game.
Gomez tallied his second goal on a Spartan power play just before the end of the period and Abe Sirek added a power play goal at the 3:34 mark of the third to make the final 6-2.
McDonough added three assists to finish with a four-point game while Sirek had two assists and Gomez had one to each finish with three points. Andrew Amundson and Wyatt Bell earned an assist apiece for the Wildcats.
River Falls goalie Jayden Serene finished with 44 saves while Somerset’s Taylor Abitz stopped 14 shots.
One night earlier against Baldwin-Woodville, the Spartans scored two goals in the second period to take a 2-1 lead but the Hawks netted the only goal of the third period and the teams played through two scoreless overtime periods in a 2-2 tie.
Baldwin-Woodville led 1-0 after one before Gomez tied it up 6:12 into the second period with an assist from McDonough. Myers’ goal at the 11:33 mark came off assists from Corey Rose and Wyatt Connors and gave Somerset a 2-1 lead but the Hawks scored six minutes into the third to tie the score.
The Spartans outshot the Hawks 8-2 in 16 total minutes of overtime but couldn’t net the game winner. Abitz finished with 19 saves as the Spartans outshot the Hawks 35-21 for the game.
Abitz needed just seven saves last Tuesday at Hayward to record his third shutout of the season in a 4-0 victory over the Hurricanes. Brock Sawicki scored two of the goals and Gomez and McDonough had one each as the Spartans outshot the Hurricanes 40-7.
Somerset, now 13-6-2 overall, will wrap up the regular season with a pair of nonconference games against Minnesota opponents Friday at home against Dodge County and Saturday at Bloomington-Kennedy.
River Falls, who dropped a 6-0 decision at Eau Claire North the night before losing to Somerset, hosted Menomonie Monday night and will visit Chippewa Falls for its regular season finale Thursday, Feb. 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.