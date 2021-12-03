Hudson scored three goals in the first period and three more in the third to remain undefeated with a 6-2 Big Rivers Conference victory over Eau Claire Memorial Thursday night at Gornick Arena.
The Raiders crashed the net early and it resulted in three quick goals– the first from Carson Strapon 44 seconds into the game, another by Matthew Mauer at the 4:44 mark, and the third from Zach Kochendorfer less than a minute later.
Eau Claire Memorial scored twice in a 20-second span late in the second period to make it a one-goal game, but the Raiders regrouped in the third with Brody Dietz extending Hudson’s lead to 4-2 midway through the period and Carter Mears scoring two power play goals in the last six minutes to make the final 6-2.
Kochendorfer picked up three assists to finish with a four point night and Max Giblin also had three assists while Mauer and Mears earned one each. Hudson goalie Aiden Tepper-Engh finished with 20 saves as the Raiders outshot the Old Abes 28-22.
Hudson, now 4-0 overall, 2-0 in the BRC, will return to action Thursday, Dec. 9, at River Falls.
