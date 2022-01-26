Top-ranked Hudson held River Falls to just five shots on goals while scoring on five of its attempts in a 5-0 victory over the Wildcats Tuesday night in Hudson.
The win was the fifth straight for the Raiders, who improved to 14-3-0 overall, and kept them in first place in the Big Rivers Conference at 9-1-0 in conference play. River Falls dropped to 7-11-0 overall, 1-9-0 in the BRC.
Hudson struck twice in the first period, on a power play goal by Carter Mears 8 minutes, 42 seconds into the game, and an even strength goal by Max Giblin at the 12:11 mark.
Zach Kochendorfer scored the only goal of the second period 41 seconds in before Gannon Blaiser’s first varsity goal 5:16 into the third period and Giblin’s second goal of the game at the 9:44 mark made the final 5-0.
River Falls’ goalie Jayden Serene finished with 35 saves while Hudson’s Sam Bonhus stopped all five shots he faced.
Next up for Hudson is their Rally Against Cancer game Saturday at 1 p.m. at Gornick Arena against Wausau West while River Falls will host the Northwest Icemen (Barron co-op) this Thursday night at 7 p.m. at Wildcat Centre.
