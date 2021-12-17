The Division 1 top-ranked Hudson boys hockey team will have an early-season showdown with No. 2 Notre Dame Academy Saturday at Gornick Arena. But the Raiders weren’t about to look past New Richmond, the No. 4 ranked Division 2 team, Thursday night at home.
The Raiders came out flying against the Tigers, firing 32 shots on goal in the first period and scoring three times, on their way to a 7-0 victory to improve to 4-0-0 in Big Rivers Conference play, 6-1-0 overall.
Hudson led 2-0 on a pair of Max Giblin goals before New Richmond got a shot on goal Thursday night. Zach Kochendorfer scored in the final minute of the period to make it a 3-0 game as the Raiders outshot the Tigers 32-8 in the opening period.
Alex Pottratz netted a shorthanded goal in the second period and Brayden Hess, Brody Dietz and Pottratz all scored in the third to make the final 7-0.
Giblin, Kochendorfer and Matthew Mauer added three assists each to the Raider scoring line and Dietz assisted on a goal while Reese Richardson, Brecken Meyer, Carson Strapon and Oliver Schroeder had one assist each.
Blake Milton finished with 35 saves for the Tigers in the loss while Raider goalie Aiden Tepper-Engh stopped all 13 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season. The loss dropped New Richmond to 2-2-0 in the BRC, 3-3-0 overall.
Next up for the Raiders is second-ranked Notre Dame Academy Saturday at 2 p.m. at Gornick Arena. Notre Dame comes into the game with a record of 4-1-1, including a 6-4 victory over Gentry Academy (Minn.) Friday, Dec. 10. The Raiders’ lone loss this season was a 7-4 setback to Gentry Academy Saturday, Dec. 11.
