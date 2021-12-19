The Hudson boys hockey team solidified its position as the No. 1 ranked Division 1 team in the state with a convincing 5-0 victory over No. 2 Notre Dame Academy Saturday afternoon at Gornick Arena.
Max Giblin registered four points and the Raiders scored twice in the first period and twice in the third while limiting Notre Dame to just 11 shots on goal. When the Tritons did get a shot through, Raider goalie Aiden Tepper-Engh was there to record his second straight shutout and third of the season.
Zach Kochendorfer knocked home a rebound of a Max Giblin shot for the first goal 4 minutes, 35 seconds in. Then, just nine seconds after going on a power play, Carter Mears cleaned up a rebound of another Giblin shot to make it a 2-0 game three minutes before the end of the period. Mathew Mauer also assisted on the goal.
Giblin sprung Mauer for a breakaway goal 2:27 into the second period, with Brecken Meyer also earning an assist, to extend the Raider lead to 3-0 at the end of two.
Giblin picked up his fourth point of the afternoon with a power play goal at the 6:47 mark of the third period, assisted by Brody Dietz and Kochendorfer, before Alex Pottratz made the final 5-0 with just under three minutes remaining with Dietz and Harrison Ross assisting.
Hudson finished 2-for-2 on the power play while holding Notre Dame scoreless on all four of their opportunities, and outshot the Tritons 19-11.
The Raiders improved to 7-1-0 with the victory while Notre Dame fell to 4-2-1.
