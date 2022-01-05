The Hudson girls hockey team found itself in a 3-0 hole it couldn’t dig out of on its way to a 5-1 loss to Hayward Tuesday night, Jan. 4, in Hudson.
The Raiders’ lone goal came off the stick of Leah Parker in the second period to cut the Hurricanes’ lead to 3-1. Averie Martin earned an assist on the play.
Hudson goalie Catt Donna finished with 27 saves as the Hurricanes outshot the Raiders 32-26.
The loss dropped the Raiders to 3-7 on the season while Hayward improved to 8-5. Hudson will travel to Oakdale, Minnesota to face the North St. Paul/Tartan co-op Friday night, Jan. 7 before visiting Kasson, Minnesota to play Dodge County Saturday, Jan. 8.
