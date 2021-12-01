Hudson topped Eau Claire/Altoona in its season opener while the Western Wisconsin Stars put up seven goals against defending state champion Chippewa Falls/Menomonie for their third straight victory in Big Rivers Conference girls hockey action Tuesday night, Nov. 30.
Denman Rode scored Hudson’s first goal of the season with an assist from Lanie Jilek just under six minutes into the game. The score remained 1-0 through a scoreless second period before Bella Buth netted an unassisted goal at the 5:18 mark of the third.
Eau Claire/Altoona pulled within a goal with an extra skater with 1:44 remaining before Leah Parker’s empty-netter with 27 seconds left iced it for the Raiders.
Hudson goalie Alesha Smith stopped 22 shots as the Raiders outshot ECA 25-22.
In Somerset, the Western Wisconsin Stars scored four goals in the second period and three more in the third to avenge a loss to defending state champion Chippewa Falls/Menomonie in last year’s sectional final game.
The win was the third straight for the Stars and moved them to 5-1-0 overall, 1-1-0 in the BRC.
CFM led 1-0 after one before the Stars caught fire in the second period with a pair of goals by Erin Huerta sandwiched around tallies by Alise Wiehl and Brooke Olson. Olson’s goal came on a Stars’ power play.
But the Stars weren’t done as Olson scored her second goal of the game early in the third, Huerta netted her third goal 34 on a power play seconds later, and Makenzie Weeks added a power play goal to make the final 7-1.
Stars goalie Emaliya Schultz finished with 15 saves as the Stars outshot the Sabres 33-16.
