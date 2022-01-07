It was a trifecta of trifectas for the Western Wisconsin Stars in their win at Eau Claire Tuesday night.
Three Stars scored hat tricks and the Stars scored three goals in all three periods as they thrashed Eau Claire/Altoona 9-0 in a Big Rivers Conference game. The win was the tenth of the season for the Stars against four defeats. WWS improves to 2-2 in the BRC with the win.
All three of the hat tricks were achieved by seniors. Erin Huerta improved to 20 goals for the season with her three, Makenzie Weeks increased her total to 15 and Elise Wiehl improved to 10 for the season.
Huerta and Weeks are part of the Stars’ top line. Stars coach Bob Huerta said he was pleased to see Wiehl also see that level of success. He said Wiehl, a team captain, always has the team’s success as her focus.
“Alise is always looking at the whole team aspect. (As a senior) she wants to go out on top,” he said.
This was a complete effort by the Stars. The coaches have been looking for the team to play with a more physical edge, which showed in this game. It also resulted in the Stars having a 38-11 edge in shots on goal.
“There’s a lot of things we did defensively that didn’t show up on the scoresheet,” Huerta said.
Sophomore goalie Emaliya Schultz earned her second shutout of the season by stopping all 11 shots she faced. Huerta said Schultz did an excellent job of steering rebounds away from the front of the net so Eau Claire didn’t have any extra scoring chances.
The Stars are scheduled to face Chippewa Falls-Menomonie on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at Menomonie. They will then have a week to prepare for their rematch with the St. Croix Valley Fusion.
