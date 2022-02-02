The Western Wisconsin Stars scored five unanswered goals, including three in the third period, to defeat Hudson 5-1 in a Big Rivers Conference matchup Tuesday night, Feb. 1, in Hudson.
The loss snapped the Raiders’ three-game winning streak and dropped them to second place in the BRC at 6-2-0 (9-11-0 overall) while the Stars moved to 3-4-0 in conference play, 15-7-0 overall.
After a scoreless first period, Hudson struck first when Averie Martin went coast-to-coast for an unassisted goal at the 4:47 mark of the second period. The lead was short-lived as Western Wisconsin tied the score when Makenzie Weeks poked home a rebound of an Erin Huerta just over a minute later to tie the score.
Makenna Ducklow’s power play goal with 4:45 remaining in the period gave the Stars a 2-1 lead and was assisted by Weeks and Huerta.
The third period was all Stars, starting with an Alise Wiehl power play goal, assisted by Weeks and Huerta, 1:43 into the frame. Huerta found the back of the net midway through the period with an assist from Madison Trautmiller before Wiehl scored her second goal of the game less than a minute later with assists from Ducklow and Weeks to make the final 5-1.
Western Wisconsin goalie Emaliya Schultz made 12 saves and Hudson’s Catt Donna stopped 27 shots as the Stars outshot the Raiders 32-13, including 13-5 in the third period.
The Stars will return to action when they host Northland Pines Friday night in Somerset while Hudson has a week off before hosting Gentry Academy Tuesday, Feb. 8.
