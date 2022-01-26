Hudson rallied from a two-goal third period deficit against the fifth-ranked St. Croix Valley Fusion with three unanswered goals Tuesday night in River Falls to post a 4-3 victory and leapfrog the Fusion into first place in the Big Rivers Conference standings.
The victory put the Raiders one point ahead of the Fusion in the conference standings at 6-1-0 while the loss was the first in conference play for St. Croix Valley, who slipped to 5-1-1.
After a scoreless first period, Kendall Sundby tallied an unassisted goal two minutes into the second period to give the Fusion a 1-0 lead. Hudson tied it up three minutes later on a goal by Leah Parker, Denman Rode and Chloe Hepfler, but the Fusion took a 2-1 lead after two on Sophia John’s goal at the 10:35 mark with assists from Alayna Brightbill and Sundby.
St. Croix Valley briefly extended its lead to 3-1 just over two minutes into the third period when Trinity Mittl found the back of the net, assisted by Makenzie Weiss and Jenna Bergmanis, but Hudson’s Maddy Mielke answered just five seconds later off an assist from Brooklyn Monicken.
An interference call on the Fusion put Hudson on a power play with just over four minutes remaining and Hudson capitalized with a power play goal by Bella Buth with 3:55 remaining to tie the score. Averie Martin and Rode earned assists on the play.
Rode followed with her second goal of the game 10 seconds later, unassisted, to put Hudson up 4-3. The Raiders killed off a late Fusion power play and held them scoreless in the final minute with goalie Jasmine Peterson on the bench for an extra skater to preserve the one goal win.
Hudson goalie Catt Donna finished with 19 saves and Peterson stopped 15 shots as the Fusion outshot the Raiders 22-19.
St. Croix Valley, now 11-6-0 overall, will host the third-ranked Central Wisconsin Storm (D.C. Everest co-op) this Friday at 6 p.m. and Wisconsin Valley Union (Marshfield co-op) Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Baldwin United Civic Center while Hudson (8-10-0) will host Rochester Century in its Rally Against Cancer game Saturday at 3 p.m. at Gornick Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.