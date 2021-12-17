The Western Wisconsin Stars girls hockey team ran its winning streak to five straight with a 4-1 victory over Hayward Thursday night in Somerset.
Alise Wiehl had a goal and an assist in the win as five different Stars found the back of the net.
Brynn Connors opened the scoring with a shot from the slot just over six minutes into the first period with an assist from Wiehl before Alaina Smith’s shot through traffic for an unassisted goal put the Stars up 2-0 after one.
Wiehl netted a power play goal midway through the second, with assists from Erin Huerta and Amanda Magler, before Hayward made it a 3-1 game after two. That’s as close as the Hurricanes could get as Makena Ducklow tallied an unassisted goal 1:19 into the third period to make the final 4-1.
Western Wisconsin goalie Emaliya Schultz stopped 16 of the 17 shots she faced as the Stars outshot the Hurricanes 28-17.
The Stars, now 7-1-0 on the season, return to action Friday night in Somerset at 7 p.m. against Superior.
