Both the Hudson boys and girls hockey teams cruised to regional final victories in their WIAA Tournament openers at Gornick Arena Thursday night.
The top-seeded Raider boys posted a 9-0 victory over No. 8 Wisconsin Rapids in the first game of the doubleheader while the second-seeded girls followed that up with a 7-1 win over No. 7 Black River Falls.
The Raider boys were the only one of the top four seeds to survive their regional finals Thursday night, as second-seeded Eau Claire Memorial, third-seeded Eau Claire North and No. 4 seed Wausau West all lost.
Eau Claire Memorial was shocked by seventh-seeded Superior 3-1, and Eau Claire North lost to No. 6 Chippewa Falls, 3-2, while Wausau West was beaten by fifth-seeded Stevens Point 3-1.
That leaves Hudson hosting Stevens Point in one sectional semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 22, and Chippewa Falls hosting Superior in the other. The winners will meet for the sectional championship Friday night, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. in Chippewa Falls.
Thursday night in Hudson, the Raiders scored five goals in the second period and added three more in the third in a dominating 9-0 victory over Wisconsin Rapids.
Gannon Blaiser, Max Giblin and Alex Pottratz scored two goals apiece and Harrison Ross, Mathew Mauer and Noah Flattum each scored one while the Raiders outshot Rapids 62-7. Aiden Tepper-Engh earned the shutout victory in goal.
The top-ranked Raiders improved to 22-3-0 with the victory.
The Raider girls will take a record of 11-13-0 into their sectional semifinal against third-seeded Onalaska Tuesday, Feb. 22. The top-seeded St. Croix Valley Fusion will host the fourth-seeded Western Wisconsin Stars in the other sectional final with the winners meeting for the sectional title Friday, Feb. 25, at 4:30 p.m. in Chippewa Falls.
