Leah Parker’s power play goal with just over three-and-a-half minutes remaining lifted the Hudson girls’ hockey team to a 2-1 victory over defending state champion Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Tuesday night, Dec. 7, in Chippewa Falls.
Both Hudson goals came on power plays, with Hattie Carr netting the tying goal at the 11:54 mark of the first period, assisted by Bella Buth and Aubrey Ross, after CF/M had taken a 1-0 lead 33 seconds into the game.
After a scoreless second period that included a penalty shot save by Hudson goalie Catt Donna, Parker scored the game-winner on a power play with 3:37 remaining in the third with assists from Bayley Glasspoole and Denman Rode.
Donna finished with 28 saves as CF/M outshot Hudson 29-18. The Raiders were 2-of-4 on the power play while the Sabers went 0-for-5.
The Raiders, now 2-0-0 on the season, return to action Thursday night, Dec. 9 at home against Park Cottage Grove at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.