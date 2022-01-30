The Hudson boys and girls hockey teams joined forces for their Rally Against Cancer games Saturday at Gornick Arena, and in addition to winning by raising money to support the fight against cancer, both teams also walked away with shutout victories in their games.
The Raider boys defeated Wausau West 6-0, in the first game of the varsity doubleheader before Hudson’s girls posted a 9-0 win over Rochester Century.
The day featured the sale of sponsor cards in memory of or support of those affected by cancer, Chuck-A-Puck contests, a 50/50 raffle and other fundraising activities with all proceeds going to the local Rhinos Foundation. Players from both teams held up cards with the names of the person they were playing in honor of during pre-game introductions.
Hudson’s boys kicked things off by scoring three goals in the first period and netting a pair of shorthanded goals in the second on their way to a 6-0 victory over Wausau West.
Max Giblin got things started by converting a pass from Reese Richardson 6 minutes, 38 seconds into the game before Alex Pottratz scored an unassisted wrap-around goal just over a minute later. A Ben Parent snipe from the point with three minutes left in the period made it a 3-0 game after one.
Mathew Mauer got behind the Wausau West defense with the Warriors on a power play and tallied a shorthanded goal midway through the second period before the still shorthanded Raiders caught the Warriors on a shift change and Harrison Ross made them pay less than a minute later.
Zach Kochendorfer finished off the scoring 24 seconds into the third period to make the final 6-0.
Carter Mears assisted on three of Hudson’s six goals while goalie Aiden Tepper-Engh stopped all 11 shots he faced to register his seventh shutout of the season.
In the girls’ game, Hattie Carr and Denman Rode each had hat tricks and Catt Donna stopped all 10 shots she faced in goal in a 9-0 Raider win.
Leah Parker had a five-point game with two goals and three assists and Chloe Hepfler added a goal while Bella Buth had three assists and Aubrey Ross and Averie Martin picked up two each.
