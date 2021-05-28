USA Hockey announced last week that Minnesota State University junior defenseman Anna Wilgren of Hudson has been selected to participate in the U.S. Women's National Team Selection Camp that will be held from June 1-6 at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minn.
The camp roster features 40 players competing for spots on the U.S. Women's National Team. The camp will be utilized to assist in selecting the 28 players who will train together as part of a residency program anticipated to commence in October as part of preparations for the 2022 Olympic Winter Games.
Wilgren, a junior captain at MSU, appeared in 16 games for the Mavericks this season and contributed one goal and four assists from her blue line position. She was MSU’s second best shot blocker with 38 and was named a Western Collegiate Hockey Association Scholar-Athlete and to the WCHA All-Academic Team.
A 2018 graduate of Hudson High School, Wilgren is the Raider girls’ all-time leading scorer and received the Molly Engstrom Award as the best defenseman in the state in 2017 and 2018. She was a four-time all-conference selection and three-time all-state selection and was also a three-time letterwinner in tennis and track and was named a WIAA Scholar Athlete in 2018.
