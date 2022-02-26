The hopes of reaching the WIAA state tournament of the New Richmond boys hockey team were snuffed out when the Tigers lost in overtime to Amery in the WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinals last Wednesday at the New Richmond Sports Center.
The Tigers put themselves in position to take control of Wednesday’s game with a flurry of three goals across the end of the first period and the majority of the second, to build a 3-1 lead. But the Tigers then had some defensive lapses. Amery scored twice in the final two minutes of the second period, then took the lead 3:18 into the third period.
Facing a 4-3 deficit, the Tigers scored the tying goal with 4:16 left in regulation when Catcher Langeness scored off an excellent feed from Reece Hubmer.
The game headed into overtime. The game hinged on a disputed penalty called against the Tigers in the overtime. It was just the fourth penalty called in the fast-paced game. Tiger coach John Larson disagreed with the timing of the penalty call.
“There were a lot of worse things that weren’t called. It was unfortunate,” he said.
Amery kept pressure on during the power play. Tiger goaltender Blake Milton blocked an initial shot, but Amery’s Fredrik Henningsgard slapped the rebound into the net for the deciding goal.
The Tigers were the second seed in the sectional bracket and Amery was the third seed.
All four of the Tigers’ goals were the result of skillful plays. Senior Brock Unger scored the first goal late in the first period, making a move around an Amery defender. Senior Kadyn Campeau scored the Tigers’ second goal, winning a battle for the puck in front of the net.
Freshman Zaylin Sweet scored the third Tiger goal. He took a pass at center ice from Campeau. He skated in, maneuvered through both Amery defensemen and snapped a quick shot past Amery goalie Avery Starzecki.
Larson said he felt badly for the Tiger seniors, to see their final season ended in such a quick flurry in overtime. Unger, Campeau, Charlie Boe, Tucker Erickson and Andrew Glocke are the team’s seniors.
“I was proud of the effort, how we battled and competed,” Larson said of Wednesday’s performance. With a large part of the team scheduled to return next season, Larson said “There’s a lot to be excited about. Our numbers are looking really good.”
