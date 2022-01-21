The Somerset boys hockey team remained one point ahead of Baldwin-Woodville for first place in the Middle Border Conference by taking care of the conference’s bottom two teams in convincing fashion this week at home.
The Spartans rolled to a 9-1 victory over Regis/Altoona/McDonnell Tuesday, Jan. 18, and shut out the Northwest Icemen (Barron co-op) Thursday, Jan. 20, to move to 5-1-1 in MBC play. Baldwin-Woodville is one point behind at 5-1-0.
Somerset dominated both RAM and the Icemen this week, outshooting its two opponents by a combined 101-26.
Antonio Gomez had a hand in six of the Spartans’ nine goals against RAM, scoring three and assisting on three others, while Owen McDonough dished out four assists. Noah Bailey also netted a hat trick and Kieran DaFoe had a goal and an assist while Ben Myers and Michael Shannon scored one goal each.
Somerset scored the final eight goals of the game, including three in the second period and four in the third, while going 3-for-4 on the power play. RAM’s only goal came in the first period on a power play.
Thursday night, McDonough and Wyatt Connors had two goals and an assist each, Gomez had a goal and three assists and Bailey dished out four assists in an 8-0 win over the Icemen.
The Spartans scored three goals in each of the first two periods and two more in the third while Taylor Abitz stopped all nine shots he faced for his second shutout of the season.
DaFoe, Abe Sirek and Owen Parnell contributed a goal apiece in the win.
Somerset, now 10-6-1 overall, will host Amery (14-4-0, 5-2-0) Tuesday, Jan. 25.
