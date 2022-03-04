One shot on goal.
That’s all Hudson allowed in its 6-0 victory over University School of Milwaukee in their WIAA Division 1 state semifinal Friday morning at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
USM’s only shot came in the first period, but the Wildcats were still probably feeling pretty good about themselves considering they were tied 0-0 with the Raiders at the end of the first despite being outshot 16-1.
But that feeling went away quickly in the second period.
Hudson scored three times in the second period and three more in the third while outshooting the Wildcats 49-1 for the game. The final 5 minutes, 8 seconds was played with running time as the defending champion Raiders advanced to the state title game for the fourth time in six years.
Hudson will face Madison Edgewood for the Division 1 state title Saturday at approximately 2:30 p.m. Edgewood defeated Green Bay Notre Dame in Friday’s second semifinal.
Carter Mears broke the scoreless tie with USM with a shot from the point 2:45 into the second period, with an assist from Mathew Mauer, before a Mears’ power play goal made it a 2-0 game at the 10:45 mark. Alex Pottratz scored less than two minutes later, assisted by Harry Ross and Brecken Meyer, to extend Hudson’s lead to 3-0 after two.
The Raiders continued to dominate in the third period. Max Giblin scored 2:44 into the period with an assist from Mauer and Ross found the back of the net three minutes later with Carson Strapon assisting before Meyer’s power play goal with 5:08 remaining, off an assist from Ross, sent it to running time.
The Raiders played a penalty-free game while going 2-for-5 on the power play.
Hudson and Madison Edgewood both take records of 22-3-0 into Saturday’s state title game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.