Boys Hockey
Hudson 5, Gentry Academy 0
Wisconsin Dells Holiday Tournament
River Falls 9, La Crescent-Hokah 5
Rochester Kiwanis Holiday Festival
Rochester Century 6, New Richmond 3
Bill McGann Holiday Classic, Proctor, Minn
Girls Hockey
Louis Schmitz Holiday Classic, Farmington, Minn.
East Ridge 4, Hudson 0
Culver’s Cup, Madison
St. Croix Valley Fusion 2, Central Wisconsin Storm 0
