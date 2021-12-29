Scoreboard

Boys Hockey

Wisconsin Dells Holiday Tournament

Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells 5, River Falls 1

Rochester Kiwanis Holiday Festival

New Richmond 6, Rochester John Marshall 2

Bill McGann Holiday Classic, Proctor, Minn

Proctor 6, Somerset 3

Girls Hockey

Louis Schmitz Holiday Classic, Farmington, Minn.

New Prague 9, Hudson 0

Herb Brooks Classic, Blaine, Minn.

Duluth 4, Western Wisconsin Stars 2

Boys Basketball

Menomonie Showcase

River Falls 64, Tomah 49

Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic

Rochester John Marshall 68, New Richmond 58

Stewartville 63, St. Croix Central 53

Wisconsin Dells Holiday Classic

Wisconsin Dells 73, Somerset 50

Girls Basketball

Marshfield Holiday Classic

Marshfield 48, Hudson 45

Wisconsin Dells Holiday Classic

Wisconsin Dells 60, Somerset 54

Menomonie Showcase

Merril 69, St. Croix Central 50

Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic

Rochester Mayo 73, New Richmond 34

