Boys Hockey
Wisconsin Dells Holiday Tournament
Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells 5, River Falls 1
Rochester Kiwanis Holiday Festival
New Richmond 6, Rochester John Marshall 2
Bill McGann Holiday Classic, Proctor, Minn
Proctor 6, Somerset 3
Girls Hockey
Louis Schmitz Holiday Classic, Farmington, Minn.
New Prague 9, Hudson 0
Herb Brooks Classic, Blaine, Minn.
Duluth 4, Western Wisconsin Stars 2
Boys Basketball
Menomonie Showcase
River Falls 64, Tomah 49
Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic
Rochester John Marshall 68, New Richmond 58
Stewartville 63, St. Croix Central 53
Wisconsin Dells Holiday Classic
Wisconsin Dells 73, Somerset 50
Girls Basketball
Marshfield Holiday Classic
Marshfield 48, Hudson 45
Wisconsin Dells Holiday Classic
Wisconsin Dells 60, Somerset 54
Menomonie Showcase
Merril 69, St. Croix Central 50
Rochester Rotary Holiday Classic
Rochester Mayo 73, New Richmond 34
