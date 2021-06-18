Hudson and River Falls will both be playing for berths at state Saturday after shutting out their respective opponents in girls soccer sectional semifinal action Thursday night, June 17.
Hudson defeated Eau Claire Memorial, 2-0, in a Division 1 semifinal in Hudson while River Falls defeated New Richmond, 6-0, in a Division 2 semifinal in River Falls.
The Raiders will face the winner of Friday night’s sectional final between Kimberly and Appleton North in a Division 1 sectional championship game Saturday, June 19, at 1 p.m. in Appleton.
River Falls will take on Sauk Prairie for a Division 2 sectional title Saturday, June 19, at 1 p.m. in Marshfield.
Saturday’s sectional champions will advance to the WIAA State Girls Soccer Tournament Thursday, June 24, at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
