The Hudson Area Lacrosse Association’s boys’ varsity club team is powering through the remainder of the season with one weekend to go prior to playoffs.
The Raiders are currently ranked third in the state and have played both the No. 1 and No. 2 Teams in tight games, including a loss last weekend against Kettle Moraine in overtime.
This weekend Hudson travels to Wisconsin Dells to play Sauk Prairie and Middleton to finish out the regular season. Playoffs start the week of June 7 and the boys will have a week off to rest after five weekends in a row on the road.
Several Hudson players are leading the state or in the top 10 in offensive or defensive categories, including Will McDonald leading the state in goals, assists and total points, Ben Stub and Seth Heath are in the top 10 in goals and assists as well. Spencer Krueger is a leader in the ground balls category and Cooper Fallon and Zach McCarthy are both top 10 in forced turnovers.
Hudson is hoping for a home game to start the playoffs however due to distance rules a neutral site may be chosen. You can catch the games live on Raiderstreaming.com and check out hudsonlacrosse.net for more information on how to sign up for summer youth lacrosse.
