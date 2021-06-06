Jacob Grosz won his second individual title and Hudson took two of three titles in doubles play at the Big Rivers Conference Boys’ Tennis Tournament Saturday, June 5, at Eau Claire North High School.
Grosz, the No. 2 singles champion at the last BRC Tournament in 2019, defeated Eau Claire Memorial’s Ethan Beckerman 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) to claim this year’s No. 1 singles title.
Hudson’s Matt Dunn reached the title match at No. 2 singles before losing in a tiebreaker to Eau Claire Memorial’s Evan Birkolz 6-2, 3-6 (9-11).
The Raider No. 2 doubles team of Ryan Arthur and Jacob Hennemann beat Sam Prasher and Jackson Seyling of Eau Claire Memorial 6-1, 6-3, in their title match while Sam Penfield and Noah Beckmeyer defeated Eau Claire Memorial’s Gavin Sorenson and Grant Johnson 6-3, 4-7 (10-4) for the No. 3 doubles title.
Eau Claire Memorial won its 24th straight BRC team title while Hudson finished second and River Falls placed fifth.
