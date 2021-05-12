Hours after Hudson and River Falls both debuted in the top 10 of their respective divisions in the first Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll of the season, the Raiders went out and made a strong case for being ranked even higher than their No. 8 spot in the Division 1 rankings.
The Raiders scored three goals in the first 20 minutes, led 5-0 at the break, and tacked on two more goals in the second half to defeat the Wildcats 7-0 Tuesday night, May 11 in Hudson. River Falls entered the game ranked No. 9 in the WSCA Division 2 poll.
Grace Lewis scored twice and Stella Duffee added a goal to give Hudson a 3-0 lead less than 20 minutes into the match. Lauren Chukel scored with an assist from Duffee to make it a 4-0 game in the 22nd minute and Elayna Murdzek dribbled through the Wildcat defense for a goal in the 28th minute to make it a 5-0 game at the half.
Duffee scored two more goals in the second half, one on a header, to make the final 7-0.
Hudson goalkeeper Abby Carlson stopped everything that came her way as the Raiders improved to 3-0 on the season. It was the first loss for the Wildcats, who dipped to 3-0-1.
Hudson will return to action at home Thursday, May 13, at 7 p.m. against Superior while River Falls will be home against Rice Lake.
