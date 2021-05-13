The Hudson girls’ lacrosse club team took the turf at the high school practice field for a pair of Mothers Day games Sunday, May 9 and came away with convincing victories over Superior and Appleton.
Hudson started the day with a 19-0 victory over Superior as ten different Raiders scored goals. Junior attacker Hattie Carr led the way with five goals and sophomore midfielder Meg Pilgrim and sophomore attacker Anna Walter scored three goals each while goalie Goalie Mackenzie Madden registered the shutout.
The Raiders followed that up with an 11-1 victory over Appleton.
Hudson is currently ranked in the top ten in the state for the first time in program history while Carr is second in the state in scoring.
The team travels to Wausau Friday, May 14 and Superior Saturday, May 15 before returning home for Senior Day May 22, at 2:30 p.m. at the high school practice field. The U14 youth team will play an exhibition game against Wausau before the varsity game at noon.
