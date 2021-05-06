Hudson girls lacrosse ready for first home games of season

The Hudson varsity and JV girls’ club lacrosse teams will host their first home games of the season this Saturday, May 8, starting at 10:30 a.m. on the northwest practice field turf at Hudson High School.
Last Saturday, May 8, the Raiders traveled to Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells to compete in the Badger Invite where the varsity posted a record of 2-1 and the JV went 2-0.
The Raider varsity dropped their first game of the day, 12-5 to fourth-ranked Verona before easily handling DeForest, 15-2. They ended the day with an 8-6 win over Middleton.
Hudson’s JV won a close 7-6 game against Brookfield before beating Muskego, 15-0.
This season is the first time that Hudson Area Lacrosse Association is supporting two girls teams, a varsity and a junior varsity. There are a total of 35 girls in the program. The association started its girl’s lacrosse program in 2010.
