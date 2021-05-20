Last weekend, the Hudson Lacrosse Association’s varsity girls’ club team traveled to Wausau and Superior for their games and came back with a pair of wins.
Hudson won the contest in Wausau by a score of 15-3. Freshman goalie Neva Christophersen made seven saves and Hattie Carr led the Raiders in scoring while Taylor Halverson was credited with four assists. Freshman Catt Donna had a fierce defensive game tallying four ground balls.
The Raiders went on to beat Superior by a score of 18-5 as Halverson continued her excellent passing ability by racking up six assists-- a new single game team record.
Carr earned four goals and sophomore Olivia Swenka had three goals, one assist and caused four turnovers.
The team will celebrate its senior players at home Saturday, May 22, against Wausau. Game time is 2:30 pm. at the high school practice field.
