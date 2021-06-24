After coming from behind to beat Kettle Moraine 4-1 in the state semifinals earlier in the day, the second-ranked Hudson girls’ soccer team couldn’t pull a repeat against top-ranked Divine Saviour Holy Angels Thursday night in the Division 1 championship game at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
A Hudson foul in the box in the 70th minute resulted in DSHA netting the game-winning goal on a penalty kick in a 2-1 decision.
DSHA scored the first goal of the game at the 12:37 mark before Carson Spencer tied it for Hudson with an assist from Stella Duffee in the 40th minute.
Hudson’s Avery Murdzek bounced a shot off the crossbar in the opening minute of the second half to keep it a 1-1 game before the Raiders were called for a penalty in the box in the 70th minute and DSHA converted the penalty kick for what proved to be the game winning goal.
Hudson goalkeeper Abby Carlson finished with eight saves while Hudson fired 11 shots on goal.
The Raiders trailed 1-0 early in Thursday afternoon’s semifinal game as well after Kettle Moraine scored 12 minutes in. But Duffee chipped a shot over the goalkeeper’s head 13 minutes later to make it a 1-1 game at the break and Maddie Wolfgram sent a rocket into the upper corner from 20-yards out three minutes into the second half to give Hudson a 2-1 lead.
Quinn Williams knocked in a cross from Murdzek in the 60th minute to extend the Raider lead to 3-1 before a Kettle Moraine own goal with seven minutes remaining made the final 4-1.
The loss to DSHA in the state title game was the first of the season for the Raiders as they ended the year with a record of 16-1.
