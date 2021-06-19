In a battle of No. 1 seeds, Hudson jumped out to an early lead and led 2-0 at halftime on its way to a 3-0 victory over Kimberly in a WIAA Division 1 girls’ soccer sectional final in Appleton Saturday, June 19.
The victory keeps the second-ranked Raiders undefeated at 15-0 and sends them to the WIAA State Tournament for the first time since 2001 while Kimberly ends its season with a record of 11-2.
It’s the seventh state tournament appearance for Hudson after qualifying for state six straight years from 1996-2001. The Raiders finished as state runner-ups in 1996.
The WIAA Division 1 State Girls Soccer Tournament will be played Thursday, June 24 at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee with semifinal scheduled for 1 p.m. and the championship game at 7 p.m.
This story will be updated
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.