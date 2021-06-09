The Hudson boys’ golf team is heading to its second consecutive WIAA State Tournament after finishing as runner-ups at the WIAA Division 1 sectional at Greenwood Hills Country Club in Wausau Tuesday, June 8.
Eau Claire Memorial took the sectional title at the 8-team tournament with a score of 300 while Hudson was second with 318. River Falls was third with 327 and New Richmond placed fourth with 332. The top two teams and the top three players who were not members of qualifying teams advanced to the state tournament June 11-13 at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.
The Raiders, who finished seventh at the last state tournament in 2019, were led by Joe Bartels with a fourth place score of 75. River Falls’ Trey Timm and New Richmond’s Owen Covey finished in a five-way tie for fifth place with rounds of 76 but lost out in a tiebreaker to Steven Point’s Logan Pechinski for the third and final individual qualifying spot.
Ben Pendleton contributed a score of 78 to Hudson’s team total and Bennett Swavely shot 80 while Brandon Hillman scored 85 and Joe Burbach had an 89.
River Falls got a 79 from Max Xiong and a pair of 86s from both Matthew Marsollek and Dylan Rach while Ethan Campbell shot a 102.
In addition to Covey’s 76, Michael Benedict shot an 81 and Clay Gess scored 86 while Charlie Boe had an 89 and Ryan Anderson 92.
St. Croix Central third at D2 sectional
St. Croix Central finished a distant third at the Division 2 sectional at Skyline Golf Course in Black River Falls, 15 strokes away from qualifying for state.
Lakeland Union won the sectional title with a total of 323 and will be joined at state by Black River Falls, who finished second with 328. St. Croix Central was third with 343.
Owen Rozeboom shot a team-low 84 for the Panthers and Nick Mueller had an 85 while Jacob Sanders scored 86, Matt Mueller had 88, and Ryan Boeseneiler finished with 90.
Somerset’s August Lang, who competed as an individual qualifier at the sectional, placed 48th overall with a score of 95.
