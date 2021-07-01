Sixteen year-old Maddison Reidenbach, daughter of Jacob and Amy Reidenbach of Hudson, is a third year Level 10 gymnast for Flips Gymnastics in White Bear Lake. After last season's abrupt ending and 11 weeks out of the gym, Reidenbach’s 2020-2021 season was a success.
In March Reidenbach competed in the Minnesota State Championship in Minneapolis, where she earned the title of all-around champion with a score of 38.45. She was champion on vault with a score of 9.650, bars with 9.475 and beam with 9.675 while finishing second on floor with 9.65.
The Region 4 Championship took place in Bettendorf, Iowa in April, where Reidenbach earned the title of bars champion with a score of 9.525. She also placed second on vault with a 9.650, tied for second on Floor with a 9.650, and placed third in the all-around with a 37.525.
In May, Reidenbach traveled to Daytona Beach, Fla, to compete at the USA Gymnastics Development Program National Championships (formerly known as the USAG Junior Olympic Program). She competed against 56 gymnasts from across the country in the Junior E division and finished sixth on bars with a 9.600 and 11th in all-around with a 37.875 to successfully end the season.
Reidenbach is coached by Bart and Lori Roskoski, and Theresa Jackson. With the 2020-2021 season officially over, she has been working on upgrading her routines for her fourth Level 10 season, which will start in December.
