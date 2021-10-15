Hudson’s No. 1 doubles team of Kira Young and Grace Lewis, and New Richmond’s No. 1 doubles team of Brogan O’Flanagan and Rhea Warner, both won their opening round matches to advance to the second day of the WIAA Girls State Tennis Tournament in Madison.
Young and Lewis knocked off 14th seeded Abby Lin and Molly Ryan of Madison West 5-7, 6-3, 10-7, while O’Flanagan and Warner defeated Maddie DeBoth and Annie Wierzbicki of Mukwonago 6-4, 7-5.
Young and Lewis, now 19-4 on the season, will face Bella Conrad and Amy Li of Middleton (22-2) in Friday’s second round while O’Flanagan and Warner (23-7) will play Katarina Zrnic and Natasa Pupovac of Greendale (9-2).
Hudson’s No. 2 doubles team of Jordan Yacoub and Bailey Finch lost their opening round match to Isabelle Meyers and Kate Belfor of Arrowhead 6-2, 6-4 Thursday.
In state singles play, Hudson’s Lily Holmberg dropped a 6-3, 6-3 decision to Puja Patal of Ashwaubenon Thursday and New Richmond’s Izzy Brinkman lost to DePere’s Sophia Fergus 6-1, 6-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.