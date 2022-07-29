For the first time since 2019, the Hudson Varsity Raidaires Dance Team was able to return to the Universal Dance Association camp in Wisconsin Dells from July 11-14. The team competed in the home routine competition with a jazz dance choreographed by coach Gretchen Hoehn and was awarded first place.
The team was also presented with a Superior Trophy because of the high number of blue ribbons that team members earned by performing routines they learned while at the camp. Both the first place trophy and the Superior Trophy qualify the Raidaires for the UDA National competition. Dancers were challenged in a variety of styles and worked on technical skills as well as team building throughout the week.
Six senior Hudson dancers–Meade Sames, Emily Heckmann, and captains Mya Huppert, Hailey Plourde, Addi Thompson, and Lauren Schmitz were named UDA All-Americans. A title they earned by learning an additional routine that blends pom, jazz, hip-hop, and a couple of 8 counts of their own choreography. They performed this routine in groups of three in front of the entire camp. The All-Americans are selected by the UDA Staff members and are invited to perform in a parade in London.
Several members of the team were awarded special recognition awards from their coaches for different standout actions while at camp: Beth Piehl, Tori Piehl, Natalie Austin, Lauren Schmitz, Ruby Nelson, Ella Quinn, and Ciara Sorensen.
It was a lot of dancing, but that’s not all. The team also got to enjoy an afternoon at the Chula Vista waterpark. The Raidaires are back home, bonded, and preparing to host Junior Dance Camp for dancers ages 4-14. Practice is on Aug. 19 and performance is at the Pepperfest Parade on Aug. 20.
The Raidaires are coached by Bailey Mutschler, Gretchen Hoehn, Monica Servi, and Kristin Van Den Broeke.
