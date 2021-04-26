The Hudson Raidaires varsity and JV both brought home first place titles from their respective state championship competitions the weekend of April 25-25.
The Raidaires JV kicked off the weekend at the JEM State Championship in Port Washington Saturday, April 24, where they took first place in both Division 1 Pom and Division 1 Jazz.
Freshmen JV state soloists Gwen Schirmacher and Allison Jones took home first and second place, respectively, and duets performed by sophomores Renee Vanderwerff and Ryannah Nelson, and Jada Jeske and Emily Heckmann, also took home first and second respectively.
On Sunday, April 25, the Raidaires varsity earned first place in Division 1 Kick for the second year in a row with their athletic, swing-themed kick routine to ‘Sing, Sing, Sing,’ while competing virtually in the Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches Association State Championships.
The varsity Raidaires also took third place in Division 1 Jazz with their captivating performance to ‘Hopeless Wanderer’ by Mumford and Sons. The cherry-on-top of the weekend came when a trio and solo were awarded All-State Honors. A trio performed by junior Sophi Johnson, sophomore Lauren Schmitz, and sophomore Hailey Plourde took third place while senior Elle Fallon was awarded a spot on the Division 1 All-State Second Team.
