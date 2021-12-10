Hudson Raidaires

Members of the Hudson Raidaires varsity dance team include, front row from left, Hailey Plourde, Grace Hackbarth, Haley Prince, Gwen Schirmacher, Ayva Schabo, Hunter Sivek, Ruby Nelson, Sophi Johnson, Meade Sames, and Lauren Kromrey. Middle row, Ella Quinn, Emily Heckmann, Jada Jeske, Avery Solheid, Mya Huppert, Sophia Huber, Ciara Sorensen, Lucy Trainer, Aubrey Loe, Natalie Bendlin, and Sydney Warren. Back row, Callie Waldschmidt, Allison Jones, Izzy Dalton, Elise Bailey, Beth Piehl, Tori Piehl, Addison Thompson, and Lauren Schmitz. Photo courtesy of Monica Servi

The Hudson Varsity Raidaires Dance Team and Middle School Raiderettes Dance Team competed at the Menomonie Holiday Classic Invitational Saturday, Dec. 4. This was the first competition of the season for both teams.

The back-to-back reigning Division 1 Kick state champion Raidaires did not disappoint. They placed first in all four team style categories– Pom, Kick, Jazz, and Hip Hop.

Hudson also dominated in the solo and ensemble categories as well. Senior Sophia Huber earned a special “Showstopper” Judges Choice Award and first place in the solo category, followed by freshman Callie Waldschmidt in second, and senior Hunter Sivek in third. Ruby Nelson and Meade Sames placed in the top half of the solo competition.

In the ensemble category, senior Sophi Johnson and juniors Lauren Schmitz and Hailey Plourde earned a “Triple Threat” Judges Choice Award and the first place title for their trio. Following suit in second place was a duet by senior Aubrey Loe and sophomore Ciara Sorensen, and in third place, a duet by seniors Natalie Bendlin and Sydney Warren. Freshmen sisters Beth and Tori Piehl placed top half in their duet.

The Raidaires are coached by Bailey Mutschler, Gretchen Hoehn, Kristin Van Den Broeke, and Monica Servi. This season's Pom choreography is by Coach Hoehn, and the Kick, Jazz, and Hip-Hop choreography is by Coach Servi.

Hudson Middle School Raiderettes

Members of the Hudson Middle School Raiderettes include, front row from left, Kendra Beens, CC Seroka, Bella Jacobs, Julia Steiner, Maya O'Keefe, Lilian Watson, Harper Plourde, Mia Alenov, Clair Foster, Josie Dunn, and Alanna Ellyson. Back row, Payton Jensen, Bella Kendhammer, Kally Spivey, Courtney Prestrud, Rylie Martineau, Norah Keech, Jesse Postma, Ana Radke, Anna Sullivan, Amelia Thorson, Ava Treslley, coach Caitlan Blomker, coach Caroline Witchell, and coach Olivia Weinberger. Not pictured are Eliza Isaac and Brenna Nee. Photo courtesy of Monica Servi

For the first time in Hudson history a dance team has been formed at the Middle School level. Named after the original Hudson High dance team from the 1970’s, the Raiderettes placed third in Pom at their first-ever competition, beating out other well-established programs.

The Raiderettes are coached by Caitlan Blomker, Caroline Witchell, and Olivia Weinberger. Pom choreography is by former long-time successful coach Kim Hoff, and current varsity coach Van Den Broeke.

