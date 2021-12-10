The Hudson Varsity Raidaires Dance Team and Middle School Raiderettes Dance Team competed at the Menomonie Holiday Classic Invitational Saturday, Dec. 4. This was the first competition of the season for both teams.
The back-to-back reigning Division 1 Kick state champion Raidaires did not disappoint. They placed first in all four team style categories– Pom, Kick, Jazz, and Hip Hop.
Hudson also dominated in the solo and ensemble categories as well. Senior Sophia Huber earned a special “Showstopper” Judges Choice Award and first place in the solo category, followed by freshman Callie Waldschmidt in second, and senior Hunter Sivek in third. Ruby Nelson and Meade Sames placed in the top half of the solo competition.
In the ensemble category, senior Sophi Johnson and juniors Lauren Schmitz and Hailey Plourde earned a “Triple Threat” Judges Choice Award and the first place title for their trio. Following suit in second place was a duet by senior Aubrey Loe and sophomore Ciara Sorensen, and in third place, a duet by seniors Natalie Bendlin and Sydney Warren. Freshmen sisters Beth and Tori Piehl placed top half in their duet.
The Raidaires are coached by Bailey Mutschler, Gretchen Hoehn, Kristin Van Den Broeke, and Monica Servi. This season's Pom choreography is by Coach Hoehn, and the Kick, Jazz, and Hip-Hop choreography is by Coach Servi.
For the first time in Hudson history a dance team has been formed at the Middle School level. Named after the original Hudson High dance team from the 1970’s, the Raiderettes placed third in Pom at their first-ever competition, beating out other well-established programs.
The Raiderettes are coached by Caitlan Blomker, Caroline Witchell, and Olivia Weinberger. Pom choreography is by former long-time successful coach Kim Hoff, and current varsity coach Van Den Broeke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.