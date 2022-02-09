The Hudson Raidaires varsity dance team competed at the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches State Championships (WACPC) in La Crosse Saturday, Feb. 5 after earning first in both Kick and Jazz at the Western Regional the week before.
The team made Raidaires history by taking first place in the state in Division 1 jazz for the first time ever and finishing as Division 1 state runner-ups.
Hudson had five senior soloists advance as All-State finalists. Seniors Aubrey Loe, Hunter Sivek, Natalie Bendlin, Sophi Johnson, and Sophia Huber competed their solos at the Wisconsin State competition. Johnson and Huber were both selected as members of the All-State team.
This concludes the Raidaires’ local competition season. They will be holding their end of the year recital at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, at Hudson High School and competing at Nationals in Florida with Pom, Kick, Jazz, and Hip-Hop in March.
The Raidaires are coached by Bailey Mutschler, Gretchen Hoehn, Kristin Van Den Broeke, and Monica Servi. This season’s Kick and Jazz choreography is by Servi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.