The Hudson Raidaires varsity dance team poses with its awards after taking first place in Division 1 Jazz and second place in Division 1 Kick at the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches State Championships in La Crosse Saturday, Feb. 5. Team members include, front row from left, Haley Prince, Jada Jeske, Sophi Johnson, Hailey Plourde, Gwen Schirmacher, Natalie Bendlin, Aubrey Loe, Lauren Kromrey, and Emily Heckmann. Middle row, Meade Sames, Ella Quinn, Ayva Schabo, Grace Hackbarth, Mya Huppert, Sydney Warren, Lucy Trainer, Elise Bailey, and Allison Jone. Back row, Callie Waldschmidt, Lauren Schmitz, Addi Thompson, Tori Piehl, Beth Piehl, Hunter Sivek, Sophia Huber, Avery Solhied, Ciara Sorensen, and Ruby Nelson. Photo courtesy of Bailey Mutschler

The Hudson Raidaires varsity dance team competed at the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches State Championships (WACPC) in La Crosse Saturday, Feb. 5 after earning first in both Kick and Jazz at the Western Regional the week before.

Sophi Johnson and Sophia Huber

Hudson Raidaires seniors Sophi Johnson and Sophia Huber hold the team’s state championship trophy for jazz and the state runner-up trophy for kick after being named to the WACPC All-State Team. Photo courtesy of Bailey Mutschler

The team made Raidaires history by taking first place in the state in Division 1 jazz for the first time ever and finishing as Division 1 state runner-ups.

Hudson had five senior soloists advance as All-State finalists. Seniors Aubrey Loe, Hunter Sivek, Natalie Bendlin, Sophi Johnson, and Sophia Huber competed their solos at the Wisconsin State competition. Johnson and Huber were both selected as members of the All-State team.

This concludes the Raidaires’ local competition season. They will be holding their end of the year recital at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, at Hudson High School and competing at Nationals in Florida with Pom, Kick, Jazz, and Hip-Hop in March.

The Raidaires are coached by Bailey Mutschler, Gretchen Hoehn, Kristin Van Den Broeke, and Monica Servi. This season’s Kick and Jazz choreography is by Servi.

