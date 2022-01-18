Hudson Raidaires

Members of the Hudson Raidaires varsity dance team that took second place overall at the Western Wisconsin Conference Competition in Eau Claire Saturday, Jan. 15 include, front row from left, Hailey Plourde, Addison Thompson, Ciara Sorensen, Sydney Warren, Ayva Schabo, Allison Jones, Sophi Johnson, and Lauren Kromrey. Middle row, Jada Jeske, Callie Waldschmidt, Mya Huppert, Aubrey Loe, Natalie Bendlin, Hunter Sivek, Ruby Nelson, Meade Sames, and Haley Prince. Back row, Lauren Schmitz, Avery Solheid, Tori Piehl, Beth Piehl, Gwen Schirmacher, Elise Bailey, Izzy Dalton, and Ella Quinn. Not pictured are Sophia Huber, Emily Heckmann, Grace Hackbarth, and Lucy Trainer. Photo courtesy of Bailey Mutschler

The Hudson Raidaires varsity dance team competed at the Western Wisconsin Conference Competition Saturday, Jan. 15 and the back-to-back and reigning Division 1 state Kick champions lived up to their title by placing first in Kick and second in Jazz to finish in second place overall.

Hudson also impressed with their solos and ensembles. Junior Ruby Nelson, junior Meade Sames, and freshman Callie Waldschmidt were selected as members of the First Team All-Conference for their solo performances.

In the ensemble competition, senior Sydney Warren and senior Natalie Bendlin’s duet, senior Aubrey Loe and sophomore Ciara Sorensen’s duet, and a trio by senior Sophi Johnson and juniors Hailey Plourde and Lauren Schmitz, were all selected for the Second Team All-Conference. Loe and Sorensen took third overall and Johnson, Plourde, and Schmitz took first overall.

The Raidaires are coached by Bailey Mutschler, Gretchen Hoehn, Kristin Van Den Broeke, and Monica Servi. This season’s Kick and Jazz choreography is by coach Monica Servi.

