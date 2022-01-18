The Hudson Raidaires varsity dance team competed at the Western Wisconsin Conference Competition Saturday, Jan. 15 and the back-to-back and reigning Division 1 state Kick champions lived up to their title by placing first in Kick and second in Jazz to finish in second place overall.
Hudson also impressed with their solos and ensembles. Junior Ruby Nelson, junior Meade Sames, and freshman Callie Waldschmidt were selected as members of the First Team All-Conference for their solo performances.
In the ensemble competition, senior Sydney Warren and senior Natalie Bendlin’s duet, senior Aubrey Loe and sophomore Ciara Sorensen’s duet, and a trio by senior Sophi Johnson and juniors Hailey Plourde and Lauren Schmitz, were all selected for the Second Team All-Conference. Loe and Sorensen took third overall and Johnson, Plourde, and Schmitz took first overall.
The Raidaires are coached by Bailey Mutschler, Gretchen Hoehn, Kristin Van Den Broeke, and Monica Servi. This season’s Kick and Jazz choreography is by coach Monica Servi.
