Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond all finished in the top four at the WIAA Division 1 boys golf regional in Superior Wednesday, June 2, while St. Croix Central took the Division 2 team title one day earlier at Bristol Ridge in Somerset.
The Raiders, Wildcats and Tigers will join first place Eau Claire Memorial and the top four teams from the Wausau Regional at the Division 1 sectional Tuesday, June 8, at Greenwood Hills Country Club in Wausau, while St. Croix Central will compete at the Division 2 sectional June 8 at Skyline Golf Course in Black River Falls.
Hudson finished nine strokes behind Eau Claire Memorial Wednesday at Nemadji Golf Course with a team score of 299 while River Falls was third with 305 and New Richmond fourth with 311. Superior placed fifth with 315, followed by Chippewa Falls with 341, Eau Claire North with 346, and Menomonie with 351. The top four teams moved on to the sectional round.
Raider senior Bennett Swavely took individual runner-up honors with a 3-under-par 69, one stroke back of medalist Will Schlitz of Eau Claire Memorial.
Joe Bartels gave Hudson two of the top ten finishers with an eighth place score of 75 while Brandon Hillman finished just outside of the top ten with an 11th place score of 77. Joe Burbach rounded out the Raiders’ team total with a score of 78 while Ben Pendleton finished with 81.
River Falls had three golfers place in the top ten, led by Max Xiong’s seventh place round of 74. Matthew Marsollek and Dylan Rach tied for ninth with 76 each and Trey Timm carded a 79 while Ethan Campbell shot 82.
Owen Covey tied for fifth with a 73 to lead New Richmond while Michael Benedict shot a 78. Charlie Boe came in with 79 and Ryan Anderson shot 81 while Clay Gess finished with 84.
Panthers’ Nick Mueller D2 regional medalist
Nick Muller led four Panthers in the top ten at the Division 2 regional Tuesday at Bristol Ridge to lead St. Croix Central to a first place team score of 317.
Mueller fired an even-par 72 to finish five strokes ahead of teammate and runner-up Owen Rozeboom. Matt Mueller tied for fifth with an 82 and Jacob Sanders placed tenth with 86.
Amery was a distant second in the team standings with a total score of 336 and Osceola was second with 350 while Ellsworth also advanced with a score of 358. Barron was fifth with 390 390 followed by Baldwin-Woodville with 412, Somerset with 413, St. Croix Falls with 427 and Prescott with 508.
Somerset freshman August Lang will advance to next week’s sectional after earning a spot as one of four individual qualifiers with a score of 92.
Henry Dendinger added a score of 95 to the Spartans’ team total and Blake Freese had a 110 while Jon Brown finished with 116.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.