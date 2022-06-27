To say that the Hudson River Rats amateur baseball team has been hot lately would be an understatement.
The Rats pushed their winning streak to seven straight with an 11-1 St. Croix Valley Baseball League victory over the Bay City Bombers Sunday afternoon at Grandview Park. They’ve scored in double digits in six of those games, and nine runs in the other, while improving to 12-6 overall, 7-3 in league play.
Hudson manager Chris LaBreche said everything has been clicking for the River Rats lately.
“I expected us to have good pitching this year, but I didn’t necessarily count on scoring double digit runs as much as we have,” he said. It really helps to get the younger guys playing regularly. Playing and contributing in a huge way.”
Logan VonBerge, fresh off his senior season at Hudson High School, gave the River Rats a boost in their first game of the week last Wednesday at Oakey Park in Osceola, limiting the Braves to three hits through seven innings while striking out seven in an 11-1 Hudson win.
LaBreche said having players like VonBerge, along with classmates Jake Busson, Owen Weadge and Kyler Hove contribute as River Rats’ rookies has given the team a spark.
“We're really fortunate that we've got a good high school team here, and they want to come out and play.”
Hove had two hits, including an RBI double, Wednesday at Osceola, and Teddy Donna, Owen Anderson and Luke LeMay had two hits each while Hunter Frey singled and drove in two runs.
Hudson followed up Wednesday night’s win by out slugging the Sparta Miller 14-12 Saturday afternoon at home. The Rats overcame an 8-2 fifth inning deficit by scoring 12 runs over the final three innings to earn the non-league win.
Veteran Mitch Lewis led the onslaught with three hits and four RBI and Nate Witte had three hits and drove in two runs while Anderson had two hits and two RBI and Frey contributed a big three-run double.
Twenty-four hours later the Rats scored six runs in the bottom of the seventh to defeat Bay City 11-1. Anderson struck out seven and allowed just two hits on the mound, and Donna had three hits, including two doubles, and scored three times. Witte also had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs, and Frey had two hits and two RBI while Jason Hollar singled, doubled and drove in a run. The Rats banged out a season-high 16 hits in the seven-inning win.
While LaBreche has been impressed with the contributions of the team’s younger players this season, he also praised the leadership of veterans like Lewis, Hollar and Frey.
“The mentorship of Mitch and Jason and Hunter, I could go down the list,” he noted. “Those guys take the lead, and the chemistry is there and the younger guys come on board. And winning helps with that obviously as well.”
The River Rats can’t rest on their recent laurels with a road game against the perennial SCVBL powerhouse Prescott Pirates coming up Saturday, July 2, after a non league game at Blaine, Minn. Wednesday, June 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.