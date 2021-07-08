The Hudson girls’ soccer team dominated Big Rivers Conference opponents this season, so it’s only fitting it would dominate the selections to the 2021 All-Big Rivers Conference teams.
The Raiders had seven players honored, including BRC Player of the Year Avery Murdzek, after posting a perfect 9-0 record in BRC play, 16-1 overall, with their only loss coming in the WIAA Division 1 state title game.
River Falls had five players honored, including two on the first team.
Murdzek was named the conference player of the year after compiling 16 goals and eight assists this season, but Hudson coach Steve Sollom said her skills spread far beyond the score sheet.
“She can attack defenders at speed and is really a skilled dribbler,” he said. “She also is one of the best ball strikers I’ve ever seen so she was dangerous on free kicks and set pieces as well. On top of all that, she’s a tenacious defender. Opposing coaches all season tried to slow her down, with no success. She’s going to be a standout player at the next level, which is South Dakota State University next fall, and perhaps beyond that.”
Joining Murdzek on the All-BRC First Team from Hudson was twin sister Elayna, who will also join her at SDSU in the fall, along with seniors Stella Duffee, Madie Wolfgram and goalkeeper Abbie Carlson. Duffee was the 2019 BRC Player of the Year as a sophomore.
Other Raiders receiving honors from the conference coaches included senior Lauren Chukel and sophomore Gillian Brown on the second team.
River Falls had two players named to the All-BRC First Team-- juniors Lindsey Szymanski and Olivia Nelson. Junior Lexy Szymaski, senior Olivia Bell and senor Jaden Woiwode were named to the second team and freshman Kraly Walker received honorable mention,
Lindsey Szymanski and Lexy Syzmanski were both first team honorees in 2019 and Nelson was a second team honoree while Woiwode was honorable mention.
The Wildcats finished 6-3-1 in conference play this season, 12-4-1 overall, and reached the Division 2 sectional championship game.
