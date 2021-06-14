Hudson native Shane Blinkman is competing in three individual events in the U.S. Olympic Swim Trials in Omaha, Neb., this week.
Blinkman swam in the 100 meter backstroke Monday, June 14, and will compete in the 200 breaststroke and 200 individual medley Thursday, June 17. The top 16 in each event will qualify for the semifinals and the top eight return for the finals with the top two in each event qualifying for the U.S. Olympic team.
A sophomore at Stanford University, Blinkman first qualified for the trials in the 200 individual medley at a meet in 2019 at Texas A&M, where he swam with a broken hand. Since then he’s competed in just one other meet, in mid-May at the University of Texas, where he added the 100 backstroke and the 200 backstroke to his line-up for the Olympic Swim Trials.
Blinkman, a 2019 graduate of Hudson High School, was a three-time state champion for the Raiders, winning the 200 individual medley in 2016 and 2019, and the 100 backstroke in 2017. He is the first swimmer from Hudson to qualify for the Olympic Trials since John Cahoy in 1996.
