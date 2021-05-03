Hudson’s girls’ lacrosse returns to field

After being sidelined for over a year due to COVID restrictions, the Hudson Area Lacrosse Association’s girls’ club team was back in action Saturday, April 24 for a tripleheader at Marian University in Fond du Lac.
The Raiders, led by senior captain Sammi Lien, were victorious in all three games against teams from Oregon, Watertown and Waunakee high schools, outsourcing their opponents 32-12.
The Raiders beat Oregon 7-3 with goals coming from junior attacker Hattie Carr, and junior midfielders Evy Roth and Ella Sporn. Against Watertown, Carr led the scoring with five goals and sophomore attack Anna Walter had three. Sophomore Evy Roth and senior Taylor Halverson each had two goals, and senior Peyton Poling, junior Ella Sporn and sophomore Bella Buth rounded out the scoring.
In the final game against Waunakee, Carr continued her scoring streak by tallying an additional six goals, and Sporn and freshman Catt Donna each finished with two goals. Sophomore, Kenzie Madden, had a great day in the nets, finishing the games with a total of 29 saves while only allowing 12 goals.
Hudson will travel to Wisconsin Dells next to take on Verona, Middleton and Homestead. The team is coached by Courtney “CJ” Jones Holm and Alice Jones.
This season is the first time that Hudson will support two teams, a varsity and a junior varsity. There are 35 girls in the program. Hudson started its girl’s lacrosse program in 2010 and this year will have four youth teams that play this summer.
For more information on the youth program, go to hudsonlacrosse.net.
