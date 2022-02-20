Hudson sophomore Andrew Hanson finished fourth in the 500 yard freestyle and fifth in the 50 freestyle and senior diver Cort Chiodo posted a fifth place score at the WIAA Division 1 Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships Saturday at Waukesha South High School.
Hanson and Chiodo were two of nine Hudson athletes who competed in a total of eight individual events and three relays at the state meet, combining for a 10th place score of 101 in the 39-team field. Brookfield Central/East won the team title with 208.
Hanson, the 500 freestyle runner-up a year ago, shaved over three seconds off last year’s time to finish fourth in a tough field Saturday in 4 minutes, 34.98 seconds. He also placed fifth in the 50 freestyle in 20.93 seconds.
Chiodo was one of three Raider divers competing at state Saturday and turned in a fifth place score of 470.7 after placing fourth at last year’s state meet. Junior Jackson Rodriguez finished seventh with a score of 442.3 after placing 14th a year ago while junior Nathan Kostynick placed 20th in his first state appearance with a score of 250.25.
Seniors Theo Johansen and Drew Hay also competed in a pair of individual events Saturday. Johansen finished 10th in the 100 freestyle in 47.34 seconds and 11th in the 200 free in 1:43.34, while Hay was 12th in the 100 butterfly in 51.62 seconds and 21st in the 100 backstroke.
Raider junior Eli Ramthun finished 24th in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:04.91.
Hudson’s best finish in the relays came from the 400 freestyle relay team of Johansen, Hay, Jerett Maalis and Hanson with an 11th place time of 3:11.99, which was nearly three seconds faster than their sectional championship time from a week earlier.
The Raiders’ 200 medley relay team of Hay, Ramthun, Hanson and Brady Wainionpaa combined for a 13th place time of 1:37.73, while the 200 freestyle relay team of Johansen, Ramthun, Wainionpaa and Maalis was 13th in 1:29.73.
