Hudson took first place at the rain-shortened Big Rivers Conference Boys’ Golf Tournament Thursday, May 27, at Wild Ridge Golf Course in Eau Claire but it wasn’t enough to catch Eau Claire Memorial in the final conference standings.
Hudson beat the Old Abes by 10 strokes at the tournament, which was cut to nine holes by an all-day rain, but Eau Claire Memorial’s second place finish was enough to give the Old Abes a total of 46.5 points in the final conference standings while Hudson was second with 38.5, just one-half point ahead of third place River Falls.
Hudson’s Bennett Swavely clinched the individual conference title with a 1-under-par score of 35 to give him a total total of 68 points in the final individual standings, 13 points ahead of both Will Schiltz of Eau Claire Memorial and Braedon Resnick of Eau Claire Memorial.
Hudson’s Ben Pendleton shot an even-par 36 to finish second behind Swavely Thursday while Joe Bartels and Joe Burbach tied for fifth with 39.
River Falls’ Matthew Marsolek also fired a 39 to lead the Wildcats while Trey Timm tied for 10th with a 41. Chris Chapin shot a 47 and Ethan Campbell finished with 48 to round out the Cats’ team total.
Swavely and Pendleton earned spots on the All-BRC First Team and River Falls’ Marsolek earned second team honors while Timm, Dylan Rach and Max Xiong of River Falls and Burbach, Bartels and Brandon Hillman of Hudson received honorable mention.
Next up for the Raiders and Wildcats is the WIAA Division 1 regional at Nemadji Golf Course in Superior Tuesday, June 1.
