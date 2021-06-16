Hudson senior Bennett Swavely finished one stroke behind individual champion Jacob Beckman of Middleton while the Raiders finished seventh in the final team standings at the two-day WIAA Division 1 Boys State Golf Tournament Monday and Tuesday, June 14-15, at Wild Rock Golf Club in Wisconsin Rapids.
Swavely shot a two-day total of 141 (71-70) to earn state runner-up honors, one stroke behind Beckman’ 140.
Kettle Moraine won the team title with a total score of 598, while Homestead was second with 617.
After putting up a team score of 316 and sitting in a tie for fifth place after the first round, Hudson shot two strokes better on Tuesday but slipped to seventh with a score of 630. Big Rivers Conference champion Eau Claire Memorial placed 10th with 633.
Swavely sat three strokes behind Beckman after shooting a 71 in Monday’s first round. He birdied two of the first three holes Tuesday and finished the front nine at 1-under-par before back-to-back birdies on 11 and 12 moved him one stroke ahead of Beckman at three-under.
After a pair of bogeys on 13 and 16, Swavely got another birdie on 17 and ended the day two-under par for the day and three-under for the tournament.
Beckman meanwhile, playing three holes behind Swavely, put up a double-bogey on five before making three birdies in a five-hole stretch between No. 6 and 10. He added another birdie on 13, and after bogeying 15 played the final three holes even to finish even on the day and four-under for the tournament.
Brandon Hillman cut six strokes off his first day score of 84 to card a 78 Tuesday and contribute a two-day total of 162 to the Raiders’ team total while Joe Bartels shaved five strokes to finish at 165 (85-80). Ben Pendleton finished at 167 (79-88) and Joe Burbach shot 168 (82-86) to round out the Raiders’ scoring.
Hudson’s seventh place finish mirrors its performance at the 2019 state tournament when Swavely finished in a tie for 34th place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.