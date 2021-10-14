The Hudson boys’ soccer team put the finishing touches on its Big Rivers Conference championship season by defeating New Richmond Tuesday night, Oct. 12. Now it’s setting its sights on a return to the WIAA State Tournament.
The Raiders defeated the Tigers 3-1 on New Richmond’s home field to finish 8-0-2 in BRC play. They’ll take a 12-2-2 overall record and No. 1 seed into the postseason when they host No. 8 Eau Claire North in a regional semifinal game Tuesday, Oct. 19. A win would keep them at home for the regional final against either No. 4 Wausau West or No. 5 D.C. Everest Saturday, Oct. 23. The Raiders are the defending sectional champs and reached the state semifinal game last year.
Hudson opened the scoring in the 23rd minute at New Richmond when Aaron Sparling crossed a ball into his brother Conner and Conner Sparling hit a low shot past the Tiger keeper. Three minutes later Darren Chukel scored off a pass from Harry Ross to give the Raiders a 2-0 halftime lead.
New Richmond got one back on a breakaway ten minutes into the second half to cut the Hudson lead in half but the Raiders iced it with a Chukel goal off a short corner kick in the 68th minute.
Raider coach Steve Sollom said, with the BRC title already wrapped up, he gave the Raider reserves plenty of playing time by putting them on the field for the first half of each half.
“Those guys haven't played much as the past couple games have been very close, so it was nice to be able to give them a chance to start and play some meaningful minutes,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.